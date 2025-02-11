Fantasy Baseball
Francisco Lindor News: Sticking at leadoff

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 11, 2025

Manager Carlos Mendoz said Tuesday that Lindor will bat leadoff again for the Mets in 2025, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

The 31-year-old operated as New York's primary leadoff man last season, and it's hardly a surprise he'll stick there in 2025 after posting a .273/.344/.500 slash line with 33 homers, 29 steals, 91 RBI and 107 runs in 152 regular-season games. The offseason signing of Juan Soto and re-signing of Pete Alonso should help Lindor to remain one of the most productive leadoff men in MLB.

