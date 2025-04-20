Francisco Lindor News: Three hits, including homer in win

Lindor went 3-for-5 with a solo home run and three runs scored in Sunday's 7-4 win over the Cardinals.

Lindor led off the game for the Mets with a solo home run off Sonny Gray in the bottom of the first inning. He added two singles and scored a pair of runs later in the contest. Lindor is now batting .271 with three home runs, nine RBI, 14 runs scored and two stolen bases over 21 games in 2025.