One of the most famous players in the class, Renteria recently held his own against Salvador Perez, Willson Contreras and Jackson Chourio, among others, in a home run derby last month in Venezuela. A 6-foot-3, 200-pound righty slugger, Renteria also performed well as a 15-year-old against much older competition in the Venezuelan Major League. He is an above-average runner now, but Renteria could slow down and will certainly end up in an outfield corner. He has a chance to be a middle-of-the-order run producer in five or six years.