Franco Aleman Injury: Optioned to Triple-A

The Guardians optioned Aleman (abdomen) to Triple-A Columbus on Saturday.

Aleman is working his way from hernia surgery in late February. He'll start the 2025 campaign in Triple-A once he's fully recovered from the procedure, but he could see some time in the majors should the Guardians need a right-handed option out of the bullpen. Aleman played 24 games in Triple-A during the 2024 regular season and posted a 1.99 ERA, 1.08 WHIP, two saves and a 34:10 K:BB across 22.2 innings.