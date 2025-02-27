Franco Aleman Injury: Undergoes hernia surgery

Aleman underwent a left hip inguinal hernia repair Wednesday and will be sidelined 4-to-6 weeks.

Aleman was added to the 40-man roster this offseason but had always been likely to begin the season at Triple-A Columbus. He'll be assigned to Columbus once he's fully recovered, though an initial rehab assignment at a lower-level affiliate is possible. Aleman could be an option for the Guardians bullpen at some point this season.