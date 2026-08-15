Franco Aleman News: Optioned to Triple-A
The Guardians optioned Aleman to Triple-A Columbus on Saturday, Tim Stebbins of MLB.com reports.
Aleman has given up one run in 4.1 innings since coming up from Triple-A last week, but the Guardians will send him back to the minors in order to add a fresh arm to their bullpen in Logan Allen. Now sporting a 3.38 ERA through 18.2 MLB innings, Aleman has a strong chance to return to Cleveland at some point during the final stretch of the season.
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