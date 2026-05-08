Franco Aleman headshot

Franco Aleman News: Recalled from Triple-A

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 8, 2026

The Guardians recalled Aleman from Triple-A Columbus on Friday, Francys Romero of BeisbolFR.com reports.

Aleman has gotten off to a dominant start at Columbus this season, allowing just one unearned run with an 18:4 K:BB over 12 innings of work. The 25-year-old will operate in middle relief and will be making his major-league debut when/if he gets into a game.

Franco Aleman
Cleveland Guardians
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Franco Aleman See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Franco Aleman See More
Farm Futures: Relief Pitching Prospect Rankings
MLB
Farm Futures: Relief Pitching Prospect Rankings
Author Image
James Anderson
10 days ago
AL FAAB Factor: Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire Pickups
MLB
AL FAAB Factor: Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire Pickups
Author Image
Erik Siegrist
278 days ago
Relief Pitching Prospect Rankings: Future Closers To Watch
MLB
Relief Pitching Prospect Rankings: Future Closers To Watch
Author Image
James Anderson
April 27, 2025
The Z Files: Normalizing the ATC Pitching Projections
MLB
The Z Files: Normalizing the ATC Pitching Projections
Author Image
Todd Zola
March 11, 2025
Mound Musings: The “Kids on Parade” Early Edition Watch List
MLB
Mound Musings: The “Kids on Parade” Early Edition Watch List
Author Image
Brad Johnson
June 13, 2024