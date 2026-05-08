Franco Aleman News: Recalled from Triple-A

The Guardians recalled Aleman from Triple-A Columbus on Friday, Francys Romero of BeisbolFR.com reports.

Aleman has gotten off to a dominant start at Columbus this season, allowing just one unearned run with an 18:4 K:BB over 12 innings of work. The 25-year-old will operate in middle relief and will be making his major-league debut when/if he gets into a game.