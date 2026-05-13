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Franco Aleman News: Sent down to minors

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 13, 2026 at 8:42am

The Guardians optioned Aleman to Triple-A Columbus on Wednesday.

Aleman recorded 2.2 innings of work for Cleveland in his first taste of the majors after being called up last week. In his most recent appearance, the 25-year-old went just two-thirds of an inning, allowing a solo home run and a walk. Codi Heuer was recalled to Cleveland as the corresponding move for the right-hander.

Franco Aleman
Cleveland Guardians
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