Franco Aleman News: Sent to minors
The Guardians optioned Aleman to Triple-A Columbus on Sunday, Tim Stebbins of MLB.com reports.
Aleman struggled to a 7.85 ERA over 36.2 innings at Columbus last season, so it's hardly a surprise he'll return there to begin 2026. The 25-year-old has yet to make his MLB debut and will need significantly better results to have a chance of changing that this year.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Franco Aleman See More
-
AL FAAB Factor
AL FAAB Factor: Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire Pickups217 days ago
-
Farm Futures
Relief Pitching Prospect Rankings: Future Closers To Watch315 days ago
-
The Z Files
The Z Files: Normalizing the ATC Pitching Projections362 days ago
-
Mound Musings Q&A
Mound Musings: The “Kids on Parade” Early Edition Watch ListJune 13, 2024
-
Farm Futures
Farm Futures: Updated Prospect Rankings MailbagMarch 29, 2024
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Franco Aleman See More