Franco Aleman headshot

Franco Aleman News: Sent to minors

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 8, 2026

The Guardians optioned Aleman to Triple-A Columbus on Sunday, Tim Stebbins of MLB.com reports.

Aleman struggled to a 7.85 ERA over 36.2 innings at Columbus last season, so it's hardly a surprise he'll return there to begin 2026. The 25-year-old has yet to make his MLB debut and will need significantly better results to have a chance of changing that this year.

Franco Aleman
Cleveland Guardians
More Stats & News
