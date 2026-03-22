Frank Elissalt Injury: On 60-day MiLB IL with hip injury

Elissalt was placed on the 60-day injured list at High-A Peoria on March 18 due to a hip injury suffered in February, Brian Walton of TheCardinalNation.com reports.

Elissalt threw off the mound Saturday in Cardinals minor-league camp but will be shelved for at least the first two months of the minor-league season. Acquired from the Mets in last year's Ryan Helsley trade, Elissalt posted a 3.41 ERA and 71:29 K:BB across 66 innings between the Single-A and High-A levels in 2025.