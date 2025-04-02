Fantasy Baseball
Frankie Montas headshot

Frankie Montas Injury: Begins throwing program

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 2, 2025

Mets manager Carlos Mendoza said Wednesday that Montas (lat) has begun a throwing program, Tim Healey of Newsday reports.

Montas was cleared to play catch from 60 feet as he begins a throwing progression. It's the first time he's thrown since he was diagnosed with a high-grade right lat strain in mid-February, so it's going to be a lengthy build-up process for the hurler.

Frankie Montas
New York Mets
