Frankie Montas Injury: Faces 6-to-8-week shutdown

Mets manager Carlos Mendoza confirmed Monday that Montas has been diagnosed with a high-grade right lat strain and won't throw for the next 6-to-8 weeks, Tim Healey of Newsday reports.

Montas, who signed a two-year, $34 million deal with the Mets over the winter, will leave camp and head to New York to receive a platelet-rich plasma injection to treat the injury. For now, he appears set to avoid surgery, but since he's not projected to resume throwing until early April at the soonest and will need to complete his own version of spring training before being activated from the injured list, Montas looks poised to miss at least the first month of the season. With Montas sidelined, the Mets could have starting spots available for two of Griffin Canning, Tylor Megill and Paul Blackburn (back) in their projected six-man rotation.