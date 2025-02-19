Frankie Montas Injury: Hopes to throw in 4-to-6 weeks

Montas (lat) said Wednesday that he's already feeling better following a PRP injection and plans to begin playing catch in 4-to-6 weeks, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

The Mets had said previously that Montas' shutdown period following a diagnosis of a high-grade right lat strain would last 6-to-8 weeks. While the pitcher is painting a more optimistic picture, it's not clear whether the team is on board with it. Montas will take a while to be built back up, so even if he is able to begin throwing in a month or so, he is likely to miss all of April, at minimum.