Frankie Montas Injury: On track for early-June return

Montas (lat) appears to be further along than Sean Manaea (oblique) in his recovery, and the right-hander remains on track to make his season debut in early June, Tim Britton of the Athletic reports.

Signed to a one-year deal by the Mets in December, Montas didn't make it out of spring training before suffering a lat injury. The 32-year-old has yet to begin a rehab assignment, but New York seems optimistic that he's close to getting back on a mound in the next stage of his throwing progression.