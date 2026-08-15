Franklin Primera headshot

Franklin Primera News: Climbs prospect rankings

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on August 15, 2026 at 7:12pm

Primera rose in MLB's prospect rankings to fourth in Boston's system after being unranked in the preseason, Brendan Samson of MLB.com reports.

Primera, who showed promise at the rookie-level Dominican Summer League in 2025, continued to trend upward in 2026. He slashed .427/.549/.718 during 32 games in the Florida Complex League and earned a promotion to Single-A Salem, where he continued to hit. The 19-year-old is slashing .333/.465/.490 over 29 games for Salem. He's brought an advanced approach, walking 37 times compared to 31 strikeouts between the two levels. He's played catcher only for Salem but was also used at first base in the FCL.

Franklin Primera
Boston Red Sox
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