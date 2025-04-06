Fantasy Baseball
Fraser Ellard headshot

Fraser Ellard News: Takes loss in ninth-inning collapse

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 6, 2025

Ellard (0-1) allowed three earned runs on two walks and a hit across 0.2 innings to take the loss Sunday against the Tigers.

Ellard entered the game in the eighth inning to protect a two-run lead and recorded the final out with runners on first and second. He remained on the mound for the final frame, though he allowed a leadoff single and proceeded to load the bases with two walks. Ellard was pulled at that point, but Jordan Leasure allowed all three runners to score, resulting in Ellard taking the loss. This was his third appearance of the season, with the first two coming in the sixth inning when the White Sox were losing. Ellard's usage Sunday suggests he could be a candidate for saves, though his results could change that.

Fraser Ellard
Chicago White Sox
