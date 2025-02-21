Fantasy Baseball
Freddie Freeman

Freddie Freeman Injury: Begins running progression

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 21, 2025

Freeman (ankle) began a running progression Thursday and is on track to make his Cactus League debut next week, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.

The 35-year-old has been a bit behind his fellow Dodgers position players in camp following surgery to remove loose bodies in his right ankle in early December. However, it would appear Freeman is close to being fully cleared for all activities, and the Dodgers remain confident he will be ready to go for the team's two-game series against the Cubs in Tokyo.

Freddie Freeman
Los Angeles Dodgers

