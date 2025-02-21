Freddie Freeman Injury: Begins running progression

Freeman (ankle) began a running progression Thursday and is on track to make his Cactus League debut next week, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.

The 35-year-old has been a bit behind his fellow Dodgers position players in camp following surgery to remove loose bodies in his right ankle in early December. However, it would appear Freeman is close to being fully cleared for all activities, and the Dodgers remain confident he will be ready to go for the team's two-game series against the Cubs in Tokyo.