Freddie Freeman Injury: Could debut Wednesday

Freeman (rib) estimated after Tuesday's 4-1 win over the Cubs that he has a "75 percent chance" of being ready to play in Wednesday's series finale in Tokyo, Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register reports.

Freeman was a late scratch from Tuesday's lineup after feeling discomfort in his left ribcage during batting practice. The first baseman noted that the soreness is in the same spot where he tore rib cartilage during the postseason last fall, although he added that the current issue is less severe. While Freeman seems fairly optimistic about his chances of playing Wednesday, it would not be a surprise if the Dodgers exercised caution and elected to hold him out until next week's domestic opener.