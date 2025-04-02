Freddie Freeman Injury: Out again Wednesday

Freeman (ankle) isn't in the lineup for Wednesday's game versus Atlanta, David Vassegh of AM 570 LA Sports reports.

Wednesday will mark the third straight game Freeman has missed since aggravating his right ankle injury while in the shower over the weekend. Enrique Hernandez will pick up another start at first base and bat eighth while Freeman continues to recover. The eight-time All-Star will get an extra day to rest up with the team day off Thursday, though his status for Friday's series opener in Philadelphia remains up in the air.