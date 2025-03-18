Freddie Freeman Injury: Sitting again in Tokyo

Freeman (rib) is not in the lineup for the second game of the Tokyo Series against the Cubs on Wednesday.

A late scratch from the starting nine for the season opener, Freeman estimated his chances of playing in the series finale at 75 percent when speaking to the media after Tuesday's game. However, he will be held out of the lineup yet again. Freeman said the discomfort is in the same spot where he tore rib cartilage during the postseason last fall, and while he said the soreness is less severe this time, it's possible he could require addition testing once the Dodgers return home to Los Angeles.