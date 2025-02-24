Fantasy Baseball
Freddie Freeman Injury: Spring debut could come Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 24, 2025

Freeman (ankle) could make his Cactus League debut Thursday, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.

Freeman has been brought along slowly in Dodgers camp following December surgery to remove loose bodies in his right ankle, but he's progressing well. The veteran first baseman will get some at-bats in a minor-league game Monday and is tracking toward his first official spring training action later this week. Freeman is expected to be ready to go for the Dodgers' season-opening two-game series against the Cubs in Tokyo on March 18-19.

