Freddie Freeman Injury: Tending to ankle

Freeman (ankle) is absent from Monday's lineup against Atlanta due to a sore right ankle, Jack Harris of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Freeman had a "mishap" while showering Saturday night according to manager Dave Roberts, resulting in an apparent aggravation of his formerly sprained right ankle, which hasn't completed healed yet. The first baseman is dealing with some swelling, so Los Angeles opted to rest him Monday. Freeman can be considered day-to-day for the time being, while Enrique Hernandez will handle first base in the series opener with Atlanta.