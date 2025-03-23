Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Freddie Freeman headshot

Freddie Freeman News: Back for Freeway Series

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 23, 2025 at 1:56pm

Freeman (rib) is starting at first base and batting third in Sunday's exhibition game against the Angels, David Vassegh of AM 570 LA Sports reports.

Manager Dave Roberts said Wednesday that he expected Freeman to be ready for the Freeway Series versus the Halos, and the first baseman is indeed back in the lineup Sunday. Freeman sat out the season-opening series versus the Cubs in Tokyo due to left rib discomfort, but his absence appears to have been more of a precautionary measure. Barring a setback, the 35-year-old should be good to go at first base for the Dodgers in Thursday's domestic opener versus the Tigers.

Freddie Freeman
Los Angeles Dodgers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now