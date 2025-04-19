Freddie Freeman News: Belts two-run homer vs. Texas

Freeman went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in Saturday's 4-3 loss to the Rangers.

Freeman tied things up at 2-2 in the fourth inning, when he took Nathan Eovaldi deep to right field for a two-run moon shot. It was Freeman's fourth home run of the year (and second in his last three games), and he's gone 7-for-18 with four walks, two runs scored and four RBI over his last five games.