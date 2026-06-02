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Freddie Freeman News: Early impact in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 2, 2026

Freeman went 3-for-5 with a two-run home run in Tuesday's 6-5 win over the Diamondbacks.

The Dodgers never trailed in this contest, in part thanks to Freeman's first-inning blast. The first baseman has hit safely in eight of his last 10 games, going 12-for-35 (.343) with three homers and nine RBI in that span. He's now hitting .274 with an .835 OPS, nine homers, 32 RBI, 30 runs scored, two stolen bases, 15 doubles and a triple over 58 contests. Freeman's not quite at the level he's displayed over the last two years, but he is trending up in recent weeks.

Freddie Freeman
Los Angeles Dodgers
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