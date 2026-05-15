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Freddie Freeman News: Getting Friday off

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 15, 2026

Freeman is not in the Dodgers' starting lineup against the Angels on Friday, David Vassegh of AM 570 LA Sports reports.

Freeman will get a rare day off, with Dalton Rushing getting the start at first base and batting eighth in Friday's series opener. Since May 1, Freeman has gone 14-for-47 (.298) with one steal, one home run, five RBI and a 6:9 BB:K.

Freddie Freeman
Los Angeles Dodgers
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