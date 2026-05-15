Freddie Freeman News: Getting Friday off
Freeman is not in the Dodgers' starting lineup against the Angels on Friday, David Vassegh of AM 570 LA Sports reports.
Freeman will get a rare day off, with Dalton Rushing getting the start at first base and batting eighth in Friday's series opener. Since May 1, Freeman has gone 14-for-47 (.298) with one steal, one home run, five RBI and a 6:9 BB:K.
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