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Freddie Freeman News: Goes yard in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 27, 2026

Freeman went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in Wednesday's 4-1 win over the Rockies.

Freeman picked up his fourth multi-hit effort over the last eight games, a span in which he's added three homers, four doubles and six RBI. The first baseman's blast in the first inning ended up being the decisive run in the game. Freeman is now batting .271 with an .830 OPS, seven long balls, 26 RBI, 27 runs scored, 15 doubles, one triple and two stolen bases over 53 contests this season.

Freddie Freeman
Los Angeles Dodgers
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