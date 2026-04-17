Freddie Freeman News: Hits seventh double Friday

Freeman went 2-for-4 with a double, walk and run scored in Friday's 7-1 win over the Rockies.

A doubles machine, Freeman doubled in the top of the first inning for his seventh two-base hit of the young season. Freeman has led the league in doubles four times in his career. The 36-year-old is now slashing .282/.341/.487 with three home runs, 14 RBI, nine runs scored and a 6:10 BB:K across 85 plate appearances.