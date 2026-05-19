Freddie Freeman News: Launches pair of homers

Freeman went 2-for-4 with two home runs and three RBI in Tuesday's 5-4 win over the Padres.

Freeman gave the Dodgers a strong start with a two-run blast in the first inning, and he tied the game with a solo shot in the sixth. He had gone 0-for-14 with a 4:6 BB:K over his previous four contests, a rare quiet stretch for the first baseman. He's up to six homers, 23 RBI, 19 runs scored, one stolen base, 11 doubles and a triple while batting .260 with a .777 OPS through 46 games.