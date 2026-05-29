Freddie Freeman News: Lifts solo shot Friday

Freeman went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Friday's 4-2 win over the Phillies.

This was Freeman's second consecutive game with a homer. He's gone deep four times over his last nine contests, a span in which he's hitting .367 (11-for-30) with four doubles and seven RBI. That stretch accounts for half of his eight homers this season, and he's batting .271 with an .839 OPS, 27 RBI, 28 runs scored, 15 doubles and two stolen bases over 54 contests.