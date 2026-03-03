Freddie Freeman headshot

Freddie Freeman News: Likely tabbed for cleanup spot

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 3, 2026

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said last week that Freeman will likely bat fourth during the regular season, Jack Harris of the California Post reports.

Freeman batted cleanup against lefties frequently last year, but he mostly hit in the No. 3 spot versus right-handers. However, with the offseason addition of Kyle Tucker -- who's expected to bat second -- Freeman appears destined to bat fourth regardless of the handedness of the opposing team's starter. That can only help his run production, especially with three talented hitters (Shohei Ohtani, Tucker and Mookie Betts) ahead of him most games.

Freddie Freeman
Los Angeles Dodgers
