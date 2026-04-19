Freddie Freeman headshot

Freddie Freeman News: Moves to paternity list

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 19, 2026 at 8:28am

The Dodgers placed Freeman on the paternity list Sunday, Jon Paul Hoornstra of Newsweek.com reports.

Freeman has played in all 20 of Los Angeles' games this season but will now step away from the team for a few days to be with his growing family. The veteran first baseman should rejoin the club during the upcoming three-game series in San Francisco this week. Ryan Ward was called up Sunday to round out the Dodgers' 26-man roster.

Freddie Freeman
Los Angeles Dodgers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Freddie Freeman See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Freddie Freeman See More
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Saturday, April 18
MLB
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Saturday, April 18
Author Image
Chris Bennett
Yesterday
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategies for Saturday, April 18
MLB
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategies for Saturday, April 18
Author Image
Dan Marcus
Yesterday
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, April 17
MLB
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, April 17
Author Image
Chris Morgan
2 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
8 days ago
MLB FAAB Factor: Top Fantasy Baseball Waiver Targets
MLB
MLB FAAB Factor: Top Fantasy Baseball Waiver Targets
Author Image
Kyle Behrens
10 days ago