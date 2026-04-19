Freddie Freeman News: Moves to paternity list

The Dodgers placed Freeman on the paternity list Sunday, Jon Paul Hoornstra of Newsweek.com reports.

Freeman has played in all 20 of Los Angeles' games this season but will now step away from the team for a few days to be with his growing family. The veteran first baseman should rejoin the club during the upcoming three-game series in San Francisco this week. Ryan Ward was called up Sunday to round out the Dodgers' 26-man roster.