Freddie Freeman News: Out of Sunday's lineup

Freeman is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Cubs, David Vassegh of AM 570 LA Sports reports.

Freeman returned from the 10-day injured list Friday, and in his first two games back in action, he went 1-for-6 with one run scored and three strikeouts. The Dodgers haven't indicated that Freeman is dealing with any setbacks with his surgically repaired right ankle, so his absence from the lineup Sunday is presumably a rest day. Enrique Hernandez will step in for Freeman at first base and will bat eighth.