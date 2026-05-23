Freddie Freeman News: Perfect night in win

Freeman went 1-for-1 with a double, four walks, three runs scored and a stolen base in Saturday's 11-3 win over the Brewers.

Freeman was a thorn in the Brewers' side all game, reaching base in all five plate appearances while drawing a season-high four walks. He's now swiped both of his bases this season over his past nine games, a stretch that includes five hitless efforts but also five extra-base hits and seven runs scored. For the season, the first baseman is slashing .265/.362/.449 with six homers, 23 RBI, 22 runs scored and two steals across 213 plate appearances.