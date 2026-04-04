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Freddie Freeman News: Piles up four RBI on Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 5, 2026 at 9:25pm

Freeman went 2-for-5 with two doubles and four RBI in Saturday's win over the Nationals.

The All-Star first baseman has now totaled four bases in three straight games to begin April. Freeman has four extra-base hits over that span and has also collected seven RBI. He'd gone a quiet 4-for-20 in March, so Freeman is certainly starting to pick things up this month.

Freddie Freeman
Los Angeles Dodgers
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