Freddie Freeman News: Playing first game at first base

Freeman (ankle) will start at first base and bat third in Sunday's Cactus League game against the White Sox.

Freeman's previous two spring training starts had come as a designated hitter, but he'll return to his familiar post at first base now that he's resumed full defensive work following offseason surgery to remove loose bodies from his right ankle. The 35-year-old is on track to man first base in both of the Dodgers' games in the season-opening series versus the Cubs in Tokyo on March 18 and 19. Manager Dave Roberts said earlier in the spring that he plans to deploy Freeman as the Dodgers' full-time No. 3 hitter in 2025, which should lead to plenty of RBI opportunities while he slots behind Shohei Ohtani and Mookie Betts.