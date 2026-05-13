Freddie Freeman News: Posts steal in win
Freeman went 1-for-3 with a walk and a stolen base in Wednesday's 4-0 win over the Giants.
The steal was Freeman's first of the season. He logged six steals on eight attempts over 147 contests in 2025, but ankle issues from 2024 have largely taken the speed element out of the 36-year-old's game. He's batting .326 (14-for-43) in May and is up to .277 on the year while adding a .784 OPS, four home runs, 20 RBI, 15 runs scored, 11 doubles and one triple over 41 contests.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Freddie Freeman See More
-
FanDuel MLB
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, May 122 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target5 days ago
-
DraftKings MLB
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, May 410 days ago
-
DraftKings MLB
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, May 311 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target12 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Freddie Freeman See More