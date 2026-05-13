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Freddie Freeman News: Posts steal in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 13, 2026

Freeman went 1-for-3 with a walk and a stolen base in Wednesday's 4-0 win over the Giants.

The steal was Freeman's first of the season. He logged six steals on eight attempts over 147 contests in 2025, but ankle issues from 2024 have largely taken the speed element out of the 36-year-old's game. He's batting .326 (14-for-43) in May and is up to .277 on the year while adding a .784 OPS, four home runs, 20 RBI, 15 runs scored, 11 doubles and one triple over 41 contests.

Freddie Freeman
Los Angeles Dodgers
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