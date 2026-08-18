Freddie Freeman News: Registers steal in win
Freeman went 2-for-3 with a walk, two RBI, one stolen base and one run scored in Tuesday's 7-6 win over the Rockies.
Freeman had gone 0-for-11 over three games versus the Brewers after falling dangerously into the dugout during the Dodgers' series versus the Royals early last week. He's gotten his bat back on track in the thin air of Colorado, going 5-for-8 over the first two games of this series against the Rockies. The first baseman is batting .304 with an .846 OPS, 15 home runs, 60 RBI, 62 runs scored, 29 doubles, one triple and six steals over 123 contests this season.
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