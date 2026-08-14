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Freddie Freeman News: Resting Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on August 15, 2026 at 2:26am

Freeman is not in the Dodgers' starting lineup against the Brewers on Friday, David Vassegh of AM 570 LA Sports reports.

Freeman was in the lineup Thursday one day after falling into the Royals' dugout. He'll get the day off for Friday's series opener while Enrique Hernandez starts at first base and bats eighth.

Freddie Freeman
Los Angeles Dodgers
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