Freddie Freeman News: Returns from IL

The Dodgers reinstated Freeman (ankle) from the 10-day injured list Friday.

Freeman has been sidelined since March 31 after slipping in the shower and tweaking his surgically repaired right ankle, but he'll now return to the Dodgers' lineup after a minimum-length IL stint. Prior to his injury, the star first baseman had gone 3-for-12 with two home runs and four RBI in three games.