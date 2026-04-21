Freddie Freeman News: Returns from paternity leave
The Dodgers reinstated Freeman from the paternity list Tuesday, Bill Shaikin of the Los Angeles Times reports.
After spending two days away from the team to spend time with his family, Freeman will return to the Dodgers for the start of their three-game set in San Francisco. Ryan Ward was optioned to Triple-A Oklahoma City in a corresponding move.
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