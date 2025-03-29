Fantasy Baseball
Freddie Freeman News: Slugs first homer of 2025

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 29, 2025

Freeman went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in Friday's 8-5 victory against the Tigers.

The Dodgers were shut out by Jack Flaherty until the sixth inning, when Freeman tagged his former teammate for a two-run homer to center field. The blast was the first hit of the season for Freeman, who sat out Los Angeles' two-game, season-opening set against the Cubs in Tokyo, Japan due to an injury to his ribs. The veteran first baseman appears to be fine now and has been relatively durable in recent campaigns, as he hasn't missed time due to an injured-list stint since 2017.

