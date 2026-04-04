Freddie Freeman News: Starting to find success at plate

Freeman went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run against Washington in a 13-6 win Friday.

It's been a frustrating start to the season for Freeman, who is batting just .214 through seven games despite consistently hitting the ball hard and posting a .268 xBA. However, the star first baseman seems to be turning things around, as he's homered in two straight games and collected a hit in three consecutive contests. Freeman hasn't posted an OPS below .850 since the 2015 season, so the expectation should be for his current .731 mark to jump up considerably over the course of the long campaign.