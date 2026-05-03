Freddie Freeman News: Two hits, RBI in win Sunday
Freeman went 2-for-5 with a double and RBI in Sunday's 4-1 win over the Cardinals.
Freeman singled home a run in the fifth inning and hit his eighth double of the season in the eighth. Freeman had hits in all three games of the weekend set in St. Louis, going 5-for-13 at the dish. He's hit safely in five of his last six contests and is slashing .271/.333/.419 with three home runs, 16 RBI, 12 runs scored and an 11:17 BB:K across 141 plate appearances on the season.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Freddie Freeman See More
-
FanDuel MLB
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, April 285 days ago
-
DraftKings MLB
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Monday, April 276 days ago
-
FanDuel MLB
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Monday, April 276 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target8 days ago
-
MLB Picks
Top MLB Betting Picks for April 23: MLB Same-Game Parlays and Props10 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Freddie Freeman See More