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Freddie Freeman News: Two hits, RBI in win Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 3, 2026

Freeman went 2-for-5 with a double and RBI in Sunday's 4-1 win over the Cardinals.

Freeman singled home a run in the fifth inning and hit his eighth double of the season in the eighth. Freeman had hits in all three games of the weekend set in St. Louis, going 5-for-13 at the dish. He's hit safely in five of his last six contests and is slashing .271/.333/.419 with three home runs, 16 RBI, 12 runs scored and an 11:17 BB:K across 141 plate appearances on the season.

Freddie Freeman
Los Angeles Dodgers
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