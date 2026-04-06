Freddie Freeman News: Wallops third homer
Freeman went 2-for-4 with a home run, a double, a walk, two total runs and three total RBI against the Blue Jays in a 14-2 victory Monday.
Freeman was one of seven Dodgers with multiple hits in the offensive explosion. His homer was a no-doubter that traveled an estimated 438 feet in the third inning. Freeman began the campaign by going 3-for-14 over his first four games. However, he's now in the midst of a six-game hitting streak during which he's batting .308 (8-for-26) with three home runs, three doubles, 10 RBI and six runs scored.
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