Freddie Freeman News: Will bump down to fifth vs. lefties
Freeman is expected to bat fifth against left-handed starters at the outset of the regular season, Jack Harris of the California Post reports.
Freeman's spot in the lineup was already slated for a change against righties, as he's been tabbed for the cleanup role against such starters after primarily hitting third in the order versus right-handers last year. Now it appears Freeman will bump down to fifth against southpaws, while catcher Will Smith is slated to bat fourth in those games. The fantasy impact on Freeman's production will probably be minimal, and there should be no shortage of opportunities for run production given Los Angeles' loaded lineup.
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