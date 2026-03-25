Freddie Freeman headshot

Freddie Freeman News: Will bump down to fifth vs. lefties

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 25, 2026

Freeman is expected to bat fifth against left-handed starters at the outset of the regular season, Jack Harris of the California Post reports.

Freeman's spot in the lineup was already slated for a change against righties, as he's been tabbed for the cleanup role against such starters after primarily hitting third in the order versus right-handers last year. Now it appears Freeman will bump down to fifth against southpaws, while catcher Will Smith is slated to bat fourth in those games. The fantasy impact on Freeman's production will probably be minimal, and there should be no shortage of opportunities for run production given Los Angeles' loaded lineup.

Freddie Freeman
Los Angeles Dodgers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Freddie Freeman See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Freddie Freeman See More
2026 Draft Recap: FSGA Fantasy Baseball Experts League
MLB
2026 Draft Recap: FSGA Fantasy Baseball Experts League
Rotowire Staff
Yesterday
Fantasy Baseball Auction Draft Strategy: When to Go Big
MLB
Fantasy Baseball Auction Draft Strategy: When to Go Big
Author Image
Mark Strotman
3 days ago
RotoWire Roundtable: Final 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top 300 Rankings
MLB
RotoWire Roundtable: Final 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top 300 Rankings
Rotowire Staff
5 days ago
RotoWire Staff Picks: Hitter Sleepers
MLB
RotoWire Staff Picks: Hitter Sleepers
Rotowire Staff
8 days ago
RotoWire Roundtable Rankings: Updated 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top 300
MLB
RotoWire Roundtable Rankings: Updated 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top 300
Rotowire Staff
12 days ago