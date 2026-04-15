Freddy Fermin Injury: Exits early Wednesday
Fermin was removed from Wednesday's game against the Mariners with an apparent injury,Jeff Sanders of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.
Fermin was immediately pulled from the game after taking a Brendan Donovan foul tip off his mask in the third inning. He'll presumably be evaluated for a concussion; meanwhile, Luis Campusano will take over behind the plate and start any games that Fermin may have to miss.
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