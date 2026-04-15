Freddy Fermin headshot

Freddy Fermin Injury: Exits early Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 15, 2026 at 7:25pm

Fermin was removed from Wednesday's game against the Mariners with an apparent injury,Jeff Sanders of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

Fermin was immediately pulled from the game after taking a Brendan Donovan foul tip off his mask in the third inning. He'll presumably be evaluated for a concussion; meanwhile, Luis Campusano will take over behind the plate and start any games that Fermin may have to miss.

Freddy Fermin
San Diego Padres
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