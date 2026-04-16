Freddy Fermin Injury: Not in Thursday's lineup
Fermin (head) is not in the lineup for Thursday's game versus the Mariners.
Fermin had to depart Wednesday's contest after taking a foul tip to the mask. Per Jeff Sanders of The San Diego Union-Tribune, Fermin does not have concussion symptoms and expects to be available off the bench, though the Padres' team doctor will have the final say. Luis Campusano is catching and batting eighth for San Diego in Thursday's series finale.
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