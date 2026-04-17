Freddy Fermin Injury: Remains idle Friday
Fermin (head) is not in the lineup for Friday's game against the Angels.
Fermin will miss a second straight start after taking a foul tip off the mask Wednesday against the Mariners. Luis Campusano will make another start at catcher and bat ninth.
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