Freddy Fermin News: Absent from lineup
Fermin is not in the lineup for Wednesday's game versus the Pirates.
Fermin started at catcher in the first two games of the series, so he'll get a breather during Wednesday's matinee. Luis Campusano will be behind the dish and bat eighth for the Padres.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Freddy Fermin See More
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target4 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target11 days ago
-
NL FAAB Factor
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week17 days ago
-
Spring Training Job Battles
Spring Training Job Battles: NL West27 days ago
-
General MLB Article
MLB's Biggest Bargains and Overpriced Athletes in 202627 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Freddy Fermin See More