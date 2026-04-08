Freddy Fermin headshot

Freddy Fermin News: Absent from lineup

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 8, 2026

Fermin is not in the lineup for Wednesday's game versus the Pirates.

Fermin started at catcher in the first two games of the series, so he'll get a breather during Wednesday's matinee. Luis Campusano will be behind the dish and bat eighth for the Padres.

Freddy Fermin
San Diego Padres
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